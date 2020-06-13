Some online chatter mounting about message of ‘Paw Patrol’ amid calls for police reform

As pushes for police reform continue, tv programs that show officers — even yet in a good light — are now being canceled. Since George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died whilst in Minneapolis police custody a couple of weeks ago, Paramount Network has canceled “Cops” and A&E canceled “Live PD.” Related video above: Entertainment programs under scrutiny as protests continueNow, social networking exchanges show backlash against cartoon depictions of police. “Paw Patrol,” which airs on Nickelodeon along with other networks, follows a group of heroic pups as they complete rescue missions. The characters include Chase, a German shepherd police dog; Marshall, a Dalmatian firedog; Rubble, a bulldog construction worker; and Zuma, a water-rescuing Labrador. On June 2, a post on the “Paw Patrol” Twitter page said all content would be muted until June 7 “to give access for black voices to be heard so we can continue to listen and further our learning.”The responses to the tweet called for abolishing Chase’s character from the show, while some said the show should be canceled entirely. While the responses began with a conversation about the way the show depicts police officers, many of the replies quickly looked to tongue-in-cheek comments.”Euthanize the police dog,” one tweet says. Another tweet asks “Paw Patrol” how much they might donate to bail funds for those arrested during marches seeking police reform. “Paw Patrol” is not the only real show using caution in terms of police characters or themes. According to The Toy Book, LEGO has halted marketing of its LEGO City Police Station” and “Police Highway Arrest” sets. The Toy Book received a copy of an email that requested the removal of product listings for more than 30 toys that include representations of law enforcement, firefighters, criminals and emergency vehicles. “We requested that our affiliate partners refrain from posting promotional LEGO content as part of our decision to respect #BlackOutTuesday and pause posting content on our social media channels in response to the tragic events in the U.S.,” LEGO officials told The Toy Book. “We regret any misunderstanding and will ensure that we are clearer about our intentions in the future.”

