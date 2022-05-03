The police continues to use brutal force against the protesters, especially the berets, who are obviously led by some groups, the NA Deputy Speaker Ishkhan Saghatelyan said during the press conference.

“We have information that there are people among them, some of whose names are not written, others are fake. Some oligarchs ակների groups of Nikol’s circles carry out his instructions in police uniform, harming the citizens.

At the moment we have more than 200 detainees, but this can not stop our struggle. “The more they are detained, the more they increase,” said the opposition figure.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan mentioned that they have an approximate idea that it is about an oligarch, but names will be announced later.