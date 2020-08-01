Some Of TikTok’s Biggest Stars Are Moving To Triller

Triller was first introduced in 2015 as a “game-changing music video maker app.” You can record yourself lip-synching or performing a song, then utilise the app’s “editing algorithm that uses intelligent audio and facial analysis to decide when to cut.” In other words, you perform and the app edits your video for you. At first, users were encouraged to share their final product on social media, but a year in, the app added follow buttons and explore pages to turn the editing app into a social platform. Refinery29 reached out to Triller for comment and will update this story if we hear back.