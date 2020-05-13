Some NY prison employees test positive for COVID-19 antibodies | Politics

The state hasn’t launched details about the correctional amenities which have employees who examined positive for COVID-19. DOCCS is not revealing that info on account of safety issues. But the company is sharing the ability breakdown of instances among the many incarcerated inhabitants.

There are 438 inmates who examined positive for COVID-19, 14 of whom died. Most of the inmates — 307 — who contracted the virus have recovered.

The prison with probably the most instances is Fishkill Correctional Facility within the Hudson Valley. There have been 89 instances and 5 deaths reported on the prison.

The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, which represents correction officers, has advocated for lots of the security measures adopted by DOCCS. However, they’re hoping extra may be accomplished to guard employees working inside prisons.

NYSCOPBA President Michael Powers instructed The Citizen final week that one concern is employees who get better from COVID-19 and are ordered again to work, however might have long-term results of the virus.

“Some of our guys are slipping through the cracks,” Powers stated. “Even though they don’t test positive, there are residual aspects that some are dealing with.”