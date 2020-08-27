Some NFL teams cancel practices in response to Jacob Blake shooting

The New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts and Washington Football Team are among the NFL teams not practicing Thursday in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

The Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears have postponed the start of their practices, with some using the time to instead meet as a team to discuss social change.

The Jets’ practice field was set up for the usual start at 9:20 a.m. ET, and some staff members were seen walking the field — but it was confirmed at 9:24 that practice was canceled.

Coach Adam Gase and a few Jets players said Wednesday they spoke about the shooting of Blake and racial injustice on Tuesday night, and the virtual meeting included team chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson.

Instead of practicing, the Colts said they will use Thursday “to discuss and work toward making a lasting social impact and inspiring change in our communities.”

Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times by police Sunday. Blake was shot as he attempted to enter the driver’s side door of his vehicle with three of his children inside. Video of the shooting was distributed on social media, sparking more protests and causing more athletes to speak out or take action.

2 Related

The Dallas Cowboys did practice Thursday, but coach Mike McCarthy said conversations with players will continue as to what they should do.

“I have to be honest, it’s hard to sit here and…