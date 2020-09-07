Some NFL teams are ready for COVID-19. Others, not so much.

Everything in America is impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The NFL will be no different, and which teams adapt quickest will win.

COVID-19 can’t be defeated by drawing a perfect play on a whiteboard. It’s not impressed by fiery speeches. It doesn’t care if you once worked for Bill Belichick or coached Peyton Manning.

The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the sports world — outbreaks, quarantines, social distancing, travel restrictions, all manner of anxieties/uncertainties — can only be mitigated through patience, consistency, attention to detail and a well thought out and carried out process.

NFL coaches and executives love to talk about process. But while some of them excel at careful, methodical management, others just talk a good game, then trade the All Pro who looked at them funny in the hallway for a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick.

The NFL’s overall response to COVID-19 has been downright exemplary so far. But there are coaches around the league who, given their choice, would send the team to a cough brothel in a misguided effort to toughen ‘em up. And not all of those coaches are named Matt Patricia. Some organizations are taking the pandemic seriously at every level, others may be going through the motions, and there are some which may simply be too inept to…