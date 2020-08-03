Some mystery seeds illegally sent from China identified

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has identified some of the plant species in bags of unsolicited seeds arriving in mailboxes across the United States. Officials have warned the shipments of mystery seeds, which appear to have originated in China, could be invasive plant species.

So far, however, the species appear to be innocuous. At least 14 of the seed species had been identified as of July 29, according to Deputy Administrator Osama El-Lissy of the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. They includes mustard, cabbage and morning glory as well as herbs like mint, sage, rosemary and lavender. He said hibiscus and roses were also found.

CBS News confirmed that residents in all 50 states have reported receiving the suspicious packages of seeds.The USDA says if you receive the packets of seeds, do not plant them and contact your state plant regulatory official.

Images tweeted by the Maryland Department of Agriculture show packets of unidentified seeds received in the mail, unsolicited, by state residents, apparently from China. Maryland Department of Agriculture



Although the species identified so far are harmless, plant experts have warned that seeds from other parts of the world could damage crops.

State agriculture officials in Virginia warned, “Invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and…