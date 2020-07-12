Some Miami-Dade County hospitals are near capacity due to increase in Covid-19 patients

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hinted at the chance of asking visitors from England to quarantine on arrival in Scotland.

Speaking to the BBC, Sturgeon said that imposing quarantine restrictions for English travelers is “not something we have decided to do at this stage, it’s not something I am immediately planning to do, but I will take decisions the best I can to protect the health of Scotland and to take that absolutely from a public health perspective.”

Sturgeon said that Scottish officials would “take a very close look” at making certain the virus isn’t brought to the country by people arriving from other areas of the united kingdom.

Surgeon also added that your decision to quarantine English travelers is “not political, it’s not constitutional, it’s just taking a similar view to countries across the world in terms of protecting populations from the risk of the virus.”

Some context: This decision comes after Scotland — that is one of the four nations of the UK along side England, Wales and Northern Ireland — opted against easing lockdown restrictions as quickly as England due to fears of a second phase.

Sturgeon has been critical of Boris Johnson’s tactics in handling the pandemic, recently calling the British government’s decision-making process during the crisis “shambolic.”