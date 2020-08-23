some Israelis dodge COVID-19 tracking By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: A traveler using a protective mask is translucented a window as she takes a trip on the light rail in Jerusalem in the middle of the spread of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19)



By Dan Williams

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s cellular phone security for coronavirus contact-tracing might have gotten rid of difficulties by personal privacy guard dogs, however the state tracking policy is hard put to handle low-tech evasion techniques relatively raised from TELEVISION police programs.

Some Israelis, fearing a quarantine order after unsuspectingly being near a coronavirus provider, are rendering themselves untraceable while in public by changing their mobile phones to “airplane mode” or utilizing pre-paid “burner” SIM cards rather.

Such actions are not unlawful and, although there is just anecdotal proof for their occurrence, they drew remonstration from Communication Minister Yoaz Hendel on Sunday.

“This is a problem,” he informed Ynet TELEVISION. “Ultimately, we are not a police state. We will not manage to compel the citizens of the State of Israel to keep to the health regulations.”

The security, at first set up without parliamentary oversight by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has actually been anchored in legislation at the request of Israel’s Supreme Court …