Some Galaxy Note20’s have vapor chamber cooling, others use graphite

It appears Samsung geared up a few of its Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Note 20 systems with copper-enveloped vapor chamber cooling and others with layered graphite thermal pads.

This was found by iFixit throughout their teardown of the Galaxy Note 20 duo. Both of their Snapdragon 865+ systems included graphite thermal pads (seen listed below) for heat dissipation, nevertheless they have actually discovered proof in this teardown video of a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with a vapor chamber cooling service.

And it does not seem an Exynos vs Snapdragon concern, as Zack Nelson from JerryRigEverything mentions his Exynos 990-powered Galaxy Note 20 Ultra likewise has actually layered graphite rather of avapor chamber While not likely, the distinction in cooling service might be down to a distinction in 5G innovation – mmWave versus sub-6GHz.

Many users and customers have identified the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra as hotter than anticipated in everydayuse In our evaluation, we kept in mind that it”heats up significantly with prolonged heavy load” We can even go on to state that it borders on annoyingly hot throughout much heavier use, more so than the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Hey, a minimum of Samsung made the motherboards of the Galaxy Note 20 series to appear like AT-ATs from Star Wars – cool!

Source