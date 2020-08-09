Some Extreme Planets Have Lava Oceans, But Something Else Is Making Them So Bright

There are numerous exoplanets in the Milky Way, but some are more hardcore than others. Take a type called hot very-Earths These planets are nuts. Imagine a rocky world like Earth, but as much as 10 times more enormous; now zoom it in so near to its star, it takes simply 10 days or less to orbit.

Such planets aren’t simply hot Their close distance to the host stars makes them scorching hell-worlds, believed to be stripped of an atmosphere by outstanding radiation and winds, their surface areas awash with oceans of molten lava at temperature levels of a minimum of 850 Kelvin.

This is quite remarkable enough, but a few of these planets have an extra secret. A few of them are very bright with light shown from their host stars, a residential or commercial property called albedo.

Some are even brighter than Earth, showing as much as 50 percent of the light that strikes them from their host star (Earth shows about 30 percent of the Sun’s light) – and planetary researchers do not understand what might be triggering the brightness.

“You’d expect these lava planets to be sort of charcoal balls orbiting in space – very dark, not very bright at all,” said planetary scientist Zahra Essack of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Department of Earth, Atmospheric, and Planetary Sciences, lead author of brand-new research study into the phenomenon. “So what makes …