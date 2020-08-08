Some Coronavirus Patients Are Getting Rashes, And It May Signal Underlying Issues

Patients with severe coronavirus may experience rashes and lesions indicative of underlying blood clots, a new report suggests.

In the paper, published in JAMA Dermatology Wednesday, researchers described four New York City patients who were intubated with severe coronavirus and had skin complications.

All experienced “acral fixed livedo racemosa”, or discolored, sometimes broken skin on the extremities, and “retiform purpura”, or uneven skin lesions caused when red blood cells leak into the skin, according to the researchers from from New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical College.

The two complications are “hallmark manifestations” of skin blood clots, they wrote.

(JAMA Network)

Indeed, even though all patients received therapy to help prevent blood clots when they were admitted, all developed clots in their skin and were thought to have pulmonary embolisms, or an artery blockage in the lung.

It’s unclear if or when the patients were discharged.

The researchers weren’t able to identify exactly when the rashes first appeared and didn’t use the type of imaging they’d like in order to spare staff exposure.

But the findings are a lesson to other healthcare professionals to take skin manifestations as a potential sign of abnormal underlying blood clots, which can lead to strokes, heart attacks,…