Some consumer fireworks emit high levels of toxins including lead, a new study finds

The study analyzed 12 different retail fireworks and found that once set off, five of them released particle emissions which could damage human cells and animal lungs.

Consumers tend to neglect the toxins which are released, said Terry Gordon, study author and professor in the department of environmental medicine at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine.

“You or your family is setting off a ton of fireworks, and you’re doing it safely as far as physical injury is concerned, but people ignore that they’re inhaling high levels of toxic metals,” Gordon said.

The toxins come from the various metals in the fireworks that make them turn different colors, in line with the study. For example, the study said that blue fireworks may be made of copper and red fireworks can contain strontium.

Gordon said that his study failed to analyze if certain colors released more toxic metals than the others. However, certain types of firecrackers had lower toxicity levels. “The firecrackers had very very high levels of aluminum,” Gordon said. “As far as toxicity, they were very low.”

Emission of lead

His experiment consisted of triggering consumer fireworks in a stainless-steel chamber, filtering the particles with a pump, then exposing human cells and mice to the particles.

During his research, Gordon said that he found that two of the fireworks emitted lead particles. One of them was 10 times more damaging compared to the get a grip on in the experiment, in line with the study.

Gordon said that the firework emitted lead particles at 40,000 parts per million, which is extremely high. Normally, lead really should not be emitted at all, that he said.

The American Fireworks Standards Laboratory is definitely an independent, nonprofit organization that sets voluntary standards for American fireworks. While it tests the fireworks to make certain they are safe, the laboratory doesn’t catch everything, Gordon said.

“Even though this laboratory has requirements for importing and the safety of fireworks testing, it’s not broad enough to capture all the fireworks that should be made illegal,” Gordon said.

John Rogers, executive director of AFSL, said that his organization randomly samples crates of fireworks as the group won’t have the capacity to test every crate. His team works in Chinese factories to ensure that the fireworks not merely meet federal standards, but in addition AFSL’s own voluntary standards.

For example, federal regulations require that the ball of the shell effect can’t exceed 1.75 inches in diameter, but AFSL mandated additional safety requirements, according to Rogers.

“We talk about how high they have to go into the air, what the maximum burst radius is, and things of that nature,” Rogers said.

According to Rogers, AFSL oversees about 85% to 90% of the fireworks which are shipped from China to the United States. In testing, Rogers said that his team does not an average of find the presence of lead in samples.

Potential effects: respiratory issues

Gordon said that his study failed to research the consequences that these toxins such as lead have on the body, but he said that they may lead to respiratory problems.

“I could hypothesize that people could have, especially susceptible people like asthmatics, increased episodes,” Gordon said.

The particles can also have a negative effect on youngsters’ respiratory systems, according to Dr. Kristin Van Hook, chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics section on pediatric pulmonology and sleep medicine. She suggested that children avoid standing where in fact the firework smoke is blowing.

“Allow the adults to be the ones to set off the fireworks and stay upwind from it so that the smoke is blowing in the breeze,” Van Hook said.

She said she has seen cases with children who’ve asthma who, after sucking in fumes from fireworks displays, had to attend the er. Van Hook recommended limiting the amount of time young ones are exposed to firework fumes watching carefully for almost any signs of trouble breathing.

Gordon said he would like to conduct experiments using humans at a fireworks show to see the real-time effects of the particles on the human body, but that in the past he’s got faced challenges that make it difficult to test. Specifically, the changing wind direction makes it hard to know where you should stand, Gordon said.

“The wind was blowing a certain way, so I put my sampler downwind,” Gordon said. “When it came time, it was the wrong direction.”

For families, Gordon recommended that they bear in mind of what their young ones are being confronted with and that everyone should try to stay downwind while around fireworks. The fireworks industry will need more safety regulations, that he added.

“Given what we’ve found, I propose that … they make sure they are importing safer fireworks and that that’s what the consumers use,” Gordon said.