Some Biden, Black Lives Matter signs reportedly stolen or burned in Ohio City

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A variety of locals in Cleveland’s Ohio City community reported over the weekend that their Joe Biden signs had actually been stolen, and 3 locals reported that their signs supporting the Black Lives Matter motion were set on fire.

Cleveland City Councilman Kerry McCormack is asking Cleveland Police to examine the burning of the BLM signs as a hate criminal activity, ethnic intimidation.

“People plucking yard signs here and there is something that we’ve seen forever, but burning signs like this is a different level. The fact that these were burned and let’s say some of the Biden signs were not, that tells me that the people that were doing it were targeting a specific message,” states McCormack.

Clinton Avenue property owner Paul Sherlock took his pet dogs out for a walk on Sunday early morning, and found that his Black Lives Matter indication had actually beenstolen Sherlock states he thinks about the act not just trespassing and theft, however likewise an offense of his right to totally free speech.

“My Black Lives Matter sign is not going to make people suddenly aware of Black Lives Matter, it’s saying that I support it, so I should be allowed to express that opinion,” Sherlock states.

As an outcome of the targeting of the signs, some …