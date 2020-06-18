Some Atlanta police officers are not responding to calls in protest after ex-cop charged with murder

Just hours after a police officer who was fired and charged with felony murder for fatally shooting a man in the back, Atlanta police officers were seen to be failing to respond to calls in three of the department’s six zones.

The department later tried to walk back claims that coverage was affected on Twitter.

Twitter users were quick to observe that upon listening to police scanners there clearly was radio silence

‘Earlier suggestions that multiple officers from each zone had walked off the job were inaccurate. The department is experiencing an increased than usual number of call outs with the incoming shift. We have enough resources to maintain operations & remain able to respond to incidents.’

‘There’s a lot happening in our cities and our police officers are receiving the brunt of it, truth be told,’ Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told CNN.

Bottoms said that the city has promised a pay rise to Atlanta’s officers but that she ‘expects our officers could keep their commitment to our communities.’

The mayor admitted that morale within the police force was low but would not reveal how many officers had called out on Wednesday’s evening shift.

Bottoms attempted to reassure the city’s residents that the department could cope and that some officers had agreed to work overtime.

‘We do have sufficient officers to cover us through the night,’ she said. ‘Our streets won’t be any less safe because of the amount of officers who called out. But it’s just my hope again that our officers will remember the commitment that they made when they organized their hand and they were sworn in as police officers.’

Earlier in the day, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced 11 charges against Garrett Rolfe, who was simply fired after he shot Rayshard Brooks twice in the back on Friday night.

Rolfe faces 11 charges and can include felony murder, five counts of aggravated assault, four counts of violation of oath of office and something count of criminal damage to property.

Devin Brosnan, another officer at the shooting, faces an aggravated assault charge for standing on Brooks in the parking lot.

Both officers’ attorneys have said they are not guilty.