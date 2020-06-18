Some Atlanta police call in sick, mayor asks for them to honor commitment

The police department said an unusual quantity of officers working the late shift had called out sick. The mayor said the city could be OK.

“There’s a lot happening in our cities and our police officers are receiving the brunt of it, quite frankly,” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told CNN’s Chris Cuomo. She said the town has committed to the officers by way of a big pay raise, and “we expect that our officers will keep their commitment to our communities.”

She said she thinks morale is down tenfold.