Some agreement, but issues remain as West African mediators meet Mali coup leaders By Reuters

3/3 ©Reuters Mali waits for result of West African bloc’s talk with fix coup



2/3

By Tiemoko Diallo

BAMAKO (Reuters) – Mediators from West Africa’s local bloc reached agreement on particular points throughout talks with Mali’s military junta that are targeted at returning the nation to civilian guideline, the celebrations stated on Sunday, including that some exceptional issues stayed.

The settlements will advance Monday, members of both delegations informed reporters inBamako

Leaders of the military junta led by Colonel Assimi Goita and mediators from West Africa’s local bloc led by Nigeria’s previous president, Goodluck Jonathan, fulfilled behind closed doors throughout the day on Sunday.

“We have been able to agree on a number of points but not yet on all the discussions,” Jonathan informed press reporters on Sunday night after settlements that lasted around 9 hours.

A spokesperson for the military junta, Colonel Ismael Wague, stated: “We reached compromise on certain aspects and the negotiations will continue tomorrow.”

Neither offered information on what issues they had actually reached agreement on, and what were the exceptional issues.

A senior officer near to the junta informed Reuters previously on Sunday that conversation throughout the early morning session had actually concentrated on the bloc’s …