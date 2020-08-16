Somalia’s Elite Hotel in Mogadishu hit by car bomb and gun attack

Al Qaeda affiliate Al-Shabaab introduced the attack, a spokesperson for the Somali federal government, Ismael Mukhtar Omar, stated, including that “there is gunfire ongoing inside.”

Two of the aggressors have actually been shot dead by Somali security forces, according to Mukhtar.

Forces continue to combat the other shooters in the hotel and are attempting to access to the upper floorings, Mukhtar stated.

Somalia’s Ministry of Information verified the death of Abdirisak Abdi, a ministry authorities. He is amongst an undefined variety of casualties.