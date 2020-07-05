Image copyright

A bomb explosion at a restaurant in the southern Somali town of Baidoa has killed six people, officials have told the BBC.

There has additionally been a suicide bomb attack near the port of the capital, Mogadishu, which injured at least seven.

Militant group al-Shabab said it was behind both incidents.

The UN-backed government has been battling against al-Shabab for get a handle on of the united states for higher than a decade.

The militants, that are allied to al-Qaeda, said that in Baidoa they certainly were targeting tax collectors, who have been holding a gathering at the restaurant, and soldiers.

They added that two soldiers died in the attack but officials said the victims were all civilians.

Police told the BBC that in Mogadishu officers opened fire on an automobile after it failed to visit a checkpoint.

The suicide bomber driving the car is said to have tried going to a police post while watching port however the security forces shot him and the car exploded.

Two police officers and five passers-by were wounded.

“Metal debris fell all over us inside the port and we heard gunfire,” a port worker told Reuters.