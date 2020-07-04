Somalia rejects ‘ridiculous’ UAE incentive to join Yemen war – Middle East Monitor

Somalia has rejected as “ridiculous” an offer made by the UAE for the African state to join the war in Yemen in substitution for financial incentives, the country’s foreign minister has unveiled.

According to Somalia News, the UAE offered to reopen the Sheikh Zayed Hospital in the Somali capital Mogadishu on the condition Somalia take part in the war in Yemen, while officially claiming the Socotra archipelago as Somali territory. The Emirati-run Sheikh Zayed Hospital offered free healthcare to Somali citizens until it was closed by the UAE in 2018, within a diplomatic row between Abu Dhabi and Mogadishu.

وزير الخارجية الصومالي أحمد عيسى العرض الذي قدمته الامارات سخيف والجواب منا قاسياعادة فتح مستشفى الشيخ زايد الذي… Publiée par ‎أخبار الصومال‎ sur Samedi 27 juin 2020

READ: After Libya, will Turkey defeat the UAE in Yemen?

“Somalis are not cheap tools used to implement your demands (…) Yemen is a neighbour and a brotherly country and has its own sovereignty and dignity of its people,” Ahmed Issa Awad said. “The world knows that Socotra is Yemeni land, and has been from ancient times,” he concluded.

Some Somalis consider the situated near commercial establishments island as Somali territory and in 2010 it was reported that Somalia requested the UN to determine the status of the archipelago.

Last year, Awad said that his country’s relations with the UAE aren’t at the particular level they should. Somali authorities also broke up a spy network operating for the UAE. However a week ago, the UAE sent an aid plane carrying seven metric tonnes of medical supplies to Jubaland, Somalia, to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

READ: Socotra could become certainly one of Yemen’s environmental and cultural tragedies