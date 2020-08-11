Somalia prison: Deadly shootout after Al-Shabab militants attempt escape



Al-Shabab is seeking to overthrow Somalia’s government





The number of people killed in a shootout between jailed militant Islamists and security officers at a prison in Somalia has risen to at least 20, officials say.

The al-Shabab militants had attempted to escape from the heavily guarded prison in the capital, Mogadishu.

An investigation is under way into how the militants obtained weapons.

Some reports suggested that an inmate managed to disarm a warden and then a group of them raided the armoury.

The BBC’s Bella Sheegow in Mogadishu says Monday’s incident is highly embarrassing for the government as the prison, the second biggest in Somalia, is guarded by elite forces.

The attack was repelled after reinforcements were called in.

‘No prisoners escaped’

The most dangerous al-Shabab militants are kept in the prison, including those serving life sentences or awaiting execution after being sentenced to death.

Inmates had also attempted to break out of the prison in 2017, and the government was under…