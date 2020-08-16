Somalia hotel attacked by car bomb, gunmen; at least 5 dead in the chaos

Gunmen stormed a high end beachfront hotel in Somalia‘s capital Sunday after a car bomb detonated outside, according to reports.

An explosion was heard outdoors the Elite Hotel in Lido Beach in the Somalia capital Mogadishu, authorities spokesperson Sadik Ali verified toReuters Gunmen then stormed the structure often visited by federal government authorities, federal government employees and individuals from the diaspora.

At least 5 individuals have actually passed away, a federal government security authorities called Ahmed Omar informed AFP news firm. He did not clarify whether they were eliminated by bullets or the blast.

WHAT IS THE AL QAEDA-LINKED AL-SHABAB TERRORIST GROUP?

At least 28 individuals were hurt in the surge, Aamin ambulance service head Abdikadir Abdirahman informedReuters

“There are deaths and injuries of civilians who were passing near the hotel and others who were inside the hotel. Among the dead is one director of the information ministry,” state news firm SONNA stated, mentioning details ministry spokespersonIsmail Mukhtar Omar

“The death toll can increase because the blast was massive and there is a hostage situation involved,” Ahmed Omar stated, including that the attack looked like those performed by Al-Shabaab militants.

A policeman called Adan Ibrahim informed AFP that a “car bomb” triggered the …