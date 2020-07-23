Somalia FM denies sending troops to Libya – Middle East Monitor

Somali Foreign Minister, Ahmed Isse Awad, the other day rejected media reports declaring that his nation will send out troops to battle in Libya.

“Our government has not and will not send its forces to fight in Libya,” Awad informed a regional radio station, including that “the Somali armed forces are not mercenary forces, and Somalia does not have mercenaries.”

He explained the reports as “false and baseless”.

The Somali minister likewise rejected accusations relating to the presence of settlements in between his nation and Turkey to send out joint forces to Libya.

On Tuesday, media outlets faithful to Libyan abandoner General, Khalifa Haftar, reported that plans are underway to send out Somali forces to battle inLibya The reports were extensively promoted by media outlets in nations that support Haftar.

Haftar, who is backed by Egypt, the UAE, France and Russia, has actually just recently suffered a variety of beats versus the forces of the global acknowledged Government of National Accord (GNA), which is backed by Turkey.

