Somali hotel raid: ‘How I survived my fourth siege’

Former BBC press reporter Mohamed Moalimu survived Sunday’s siege on a beachfront hotel in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu – the fourth time he has actually been captured up in an attack by Islamist al-Shabab militants over the last 7 years.

Moalimu, who now heads the Federation of Somali Journalists, informed the BBC’s Basillioh Mutahi about his experience and how his buddy was among the 20 individuals to lose their lives at the Elite hotel throughout the raid:

I was shivering. My heart was beating like a drum and my body was shaking. A substantial dark smoke had actually increased and it was even tough to see the whole location.

People were shrieking. I might see the effect of the blast. Some individuals had actually been struck by the shattered glasses, and some were bleeding, others were yelling for assistance.

My buddy, Abdirizak Abdi, wished to escape instantly. I wished to stop him due to the fact that heavy shooting was going on however he fled from me, towards the entryway.