"Soma. Ring of Fire "can claim to be shown on the stages of prestigious theaters | Morning:

On April 14, Avet Terteryan's "Soma. Ring of Fire "opera premiere. The musical director and conductor of the play is Honored Artist of the Republic of Armenia Karen Durgaryan, the director is Honored Artist of the Republic of Armenia Armen Meliksetyan, the choreographer is Ara Asaturyan, the director is Rafael Khachatryan, the costume designer is Rubine Hovhannisyan, the director is Videamur .





The main roles were played by the soloists of the Youth Opera Program of the theater Silva Petrosyan – Soma, Ferdinand Minasyan – Areg and the soloist of the theater Hovhannes Andreasyan – Agni. The performance included the two choirs of the theater (conductors: Emma Arakelyan and Hrach Boryan), the mimes group (conductor: Arpi Maghakyan) and, of course, the orchestra.





After this “official” announcement, we will first present the non-standard fate of Terteryan’s mentioned opera in our theater. It was first staged in 1967, the author of the libretto was V. Shahnazaryan, according to V. The directors of Lavrenyov’s short story “41st”, Charents’ “Crowds Are Mad” and “Soma” poems and poems were directed by V. Bagratuni and L. Mikhailov, staging conductors: A. Katanyan and A. Terteryan, the painting design was by Minas Avetisyan, the dances were staged by V. Khanamiryan and V. Galstyan.





After the premiere, this play did not appear on stage anymore because of Arpenik Charents’ crushing article. In 1979, director Tigran Levonyan and conductor Aram Katanyan staged the same opera, based on Charents’ performance of “Crowds Crazy” entitled “They Went to the Sun”.

This time again Arpenik Charents makes an article, noting that “there was a little Charents in that play, a rebel, a fighter.” This play did not have a long life either. For the third time in 2014 The Opera House once again referred to this opera with the comment of film director Maria Sahakyan and conductor, Honored Art Worker of the Republic of Armenia Ruben Asatryan. The fate of this play was also strange. It was presented only once in the yard of the real school in Shushi.

And although the reactions were positive, the “Ring of Fire” had no further life, which was reasoned that it was intended not for the stage, but for an outdoor performance. In a conversation with us on the occasion of the “Ring of Fire”, the famous musicologist Araksi Saryan once said: “In this first opera he created, the composer” deviated “from our ideas about the traditional form of opera in national art. He created his own style with harmonious means typical of modern thinking and a composition typical of oratorio style. He refused the song, turned to dialogues, thus giving the music a pronounced dynamism. In addition to the soloists, in my opinion, the choir is also a key player, acting as a commentator, sympathizer, sympathizer, consultant, thus contributing to the tense course of the plot. ”

Now let’s come to Terteryan’s opera, which took place recently, this time entitled “Soma. A ring of fire. ” But let’s go ahead and say that this Meliksetian play was more than a performance, thanks to the huge work done by a video director and lighting artist, which really resembles a movie. By the way, we remembered 2020 at the Hamazgayin Theater. Directed by Narine Grigoryan, Guy de Mopasan’s novel “Fat” based on the novel “Paplik”, which was also performed with “attributes” specific to the film. It was news that the choir artists and the mimes group were also included in the dance scenes. We should also mention that we were pleasantly surprised by the two-act opera libretto in the booklet, which seems to respond to various posts that appeared on the Internet before the premiere, the authors of which, for some reason, assumed that Meliksetyan’s staging had nothing to do with Charents’ Crowds. with.

At the beginning of the play, in the scene representing the outline of a modern city, lightning flashes from time to time, Hurricane Soma gradually approaches, thunder, wind and red rays begin, which gradually grow into a large fireball, inside which appears a beautiful, luminous, mistress of the planet. Soman. People rush to the square, a crowd gathers, which tries to extinguish the burning regiment. A part of the crowd begins to worship that regiment and the goddess inside. Areg and his entourage are among those trying to put out the fire. They push the ball away from the square, where Soma is taken out and locked in a box. Ման Soma invites the gathered people to a party, where they can taste Soma’s magical drink. Areg admires Soma’s beauty, and the latter begins to seduce her. They are surrounded by spirits. The crowd calls on Areg to kill Soma, but the young man, enchanted by Soma’s charm, is unmoved. An interesting but simple directorial solution is given here. A pot filled with Soma’s magical nectar descends from above and a unique ritual begins, during which Areg is drunk. The young man is looking for Soma, who appears like a dream in different parts of him. The spirits seem to become a wall between the two of them. This is where a serious struggle begins…

The second action begins with Areg and Soma’s love duet. Here, too, the spirits appear, surround the lovers. Let us not forget that human passions are highly inflamed by the influence of intoxicants. The heroine inspires the crowd, involving everyone in a crazy and destructive round dance… People roll drunk, and the spirits put on masks and take them to their ranks. It is with the help of spirits that the great burning ball of Soma rolls over people. Areg is left alone against the spirits and Soma. Soma rises from the fire on the regiment, hugs and kisses Areg. But the regiment rolls and destroys both of them. And at last Soma’s father Agni’s voice explodes in anger and rage, covering everyone, everything. The voice signals the Charents lines.

Soma, love is your poison and wine,

Soma, let there be your will in the world

Space…

After the performance, the audience did not hurry to leave the hall shouting “bravo” and opinions were heard that this play with a modern direction could really pretend to be shown on the stages of prestigious theaters.

Samvel DANIELYAN

In the main photo: Soma – Silva Petrosyan, Areg – Ferdinand Minasyan

