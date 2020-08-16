Solskjaer rues poor finishing as Man Utd slip to Europa League defeat

The Red Devils employer felt his side developed enough chances to have actually won the video game easily

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stated Manchester United made life hard on their own with inefficient finishing versus Sevilla in the Europa League semi-finals.

A 2-1 defeat in Cologne brought United’s season to a frustrating end from their supervisor’s viewpoint.

He stated there were “tired legs, tired minds” on the pitch in the closing phases, after Luuk de Jong poached Sevilla’s 78th-minute winner.

“It’s one of them that if you take your chances you win comfortably,” Solskjaer informed BTSport

“But that’s not constantly the case in football. We had minutes and spells in both halves where we ought to have, might have, scored numerous.

“But when you don’t take them it’s going to be hard. We’ve got a young team – we had three years average less than them – and I thought in some spells today we showed this group of players will have to learn and get the consistency in their play.”

Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford all skipped likelihoods, with United’s objective originating from a Bruno Fernandes charge in the ninth minute.

Suso equalised right after, with De Jong making the most of slack safeguarding to score the close-range winner later on in the video game.

It implies United have actually been removed this season …