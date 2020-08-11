Solskjaer responds to Sancho transfer talk after Man Utd reach Europa League semis

The Red Devils boss was asked about the Dortmund star following his team’s win over Copenhagen

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to talk about rumoured transfer target Jadon Sancho after the Red Devils advanced to the Europa League semi-finals.

United booked their spot in the final four of Europe’s secondary club competition after edging Danish opponents Copenhagen 1-0 in extra time on Monday.

Bruno Fernandes’ 95th-minute penalty secured a semi-final showdown with either Premier League rivals Wolves or La Liga outfit Sevilla.

But attention turned to Borussia Dortmund star Sancho post-match amid ongoing speculation over the England international’s future.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc, earlier on Monday, insisted Sancho will stay at the Bundesliga club, despite United’s interested.

Asked about Sancho, Solskjaer replied: “I can’t comment on other team’s players, I can’t do that. You know that. I never do.”

On the match itself in Cologne, Solskjaer said: “I am delighted that we’re through. I think we deserved to win tonight. It could have been one of those nights that you ended up with a penalty shootout. They made it hard for us.

“It’s a good team we played against, well organised. They had a gameplan – we knew they were going to be hard to break down. We knew we…