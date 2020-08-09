Solskjaer admits that he faces ‘difficult’ decision with goalkeepers as Man Utd preps for Europa League quarter-final

Sergio Romero has actually been very first option in Europe however the Man Utd employer might shake things up and bring David de Gea in vs Copenhagen

Ole Gunnar Solskajer admits he has a ‘difficult’ decision to make on Dean Henderson ahead of the brand-new season.

The on-loan goalkeeper has actually impressed at Sheffield United once again this season and has actually made himself an election for Premier League Young Player of the Year.

With the project over, his stint at Bramall Lane has actually come to the end and, while Chris Wilder wants to have the 23- year-old back, Henderson has actually triggered a dilemma at Old Trafford.

David de Gea has actually had a mistake-ridden project and there have actually been calls for Henderson to change him moving forward.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer would likewise not be pressed on whether Sergio Romero would be keeping his location as United’s Europa League goalkeeper as the competitors heads into a knockout competition in Germany.

“I think I must be the most privileged manager in the world with the goalkeeping department I have with Sergio, David and we’ve got Dean Henderson coming back too,” Solskjaer stated.

“We have 3 leading, leading keepers. This season has actually demonstrated how essential Sergio has actually been for us and for me David is constantly carrying out, so we will see what we do for the remainder of the season and moving forward. It is a tough …