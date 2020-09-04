Solomon-Otabor: Wigan Athletic sign Anglo-Nigerian from CSKA Sofia

Wigan Athletic have actually revealed the finalizing of Viv Solomon-Otabor from CSAK Sofia on a short-term offer.

The 24-year-old bet the Bulgarian capital attire throughout the 2019-20 project, making 17 looks in all competitors that included a getaway in the 3rd round of the credentials stage of the Europa League versus Zorya Lugansk, which CSKA lost 2-1 on aggregate.

Solomon-Otabor is signed up with by Dan Gardner as a brand-new acquisition from League Two side Salford City.

&#x 270d; þ 0f; &#x 270d; þ 0f; Welcome to Latics, Dan Gardner and Viv Solomon-Otabor!@DannyGardner8 and @VivSolomon17 have actually signed up with on short-term offers.#wafc &#x 1f535; &#x 26aa; þ 0f; — Wigan Athletic (@Latics Authorities) September 4, 2020

The Anglo-Nigerian’s relocation is still pending global clearance according to the Wigan website and he will use the number 17 t-shirt ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Latics are getting ready for life in the 3rd tier of English football having actually entered into administration last season and were ducked 12 points while doing so.

They required to win all their staying 6 Championship matches of the project to be able to prevent transfer, nevertheless, one defeat and 3 draws, consisting of the last day of the season in the house to promo play-off winners Fulham, indicated their fate was currently sealed.

Solomon-Otabor was born in the British capital …