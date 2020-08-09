Solomon Asante provides brace of assists in Phoenix Rising drubbing of New Mexico United

The Ghanaian winger was included in the objectives as the Arizona state club got all 3 points on their grass

Solomon Asante was in full speed for Phoenix Rising as he offered 2 assists in their 5-2 United Soccer League win over New Mexico United.

The Arizona attire entered this video game on the back of a 3-1 success over El Paso FC of Texas with Asante getting an objective for himself.

They nevertheless began with behind with Romeo Parkes providing the visitors the lead in the 5th minute.

Jamaica global Junior Flemmings went on to equalise for Phoenix in the 17 th minute and it didn’t take wish for them to make it 2-1 with Asante helping Azerbaijan forward Rufat Dadashov 5 minutes later on.

Five minutes after the reboot it ended up being 3-1 with Asante’s cross on the ideal discovering the head of American protector Alec JohnCochran New Mexico wished for a resurgence with Andrew Tinari cutting the deficit in the 59 th minute.

That was going to be the last objective from the Albuquerque side as Phoenix included 2 more objectives in the closing minutes of the video game thanks to Flemmings who finished his hat-trick.

Asante bet 87 minutes and was changed by Jack …