SolidAF External Portable Hard Drive USB 3.0 (1TB)

High-quality material – Using ABS engineering plastic material, lightweight, shockproof, durable and practical.

High-speed transmission – The rotating speed of the hard disk is 5400rpm. Interface Speed: 5.0 Gbps (USB 3.0) / 480 Mbps (USB 2.0)

Indicator light design – You can see at a glance about its working status.





System Requirements

Windows 10, 8.1 or 7

Downloadable NTFS driver to read ⁄ write on macOS.

Reformatting required to use Time Machine on macOS. Compatibility may vary depending on user’s hardware configuration and operating system.





Innovative Style and Function

1-year limited warranty

Extended warranty available

USB 3.0 interface for fast and stable file transfers

Works with any conventional operating system

Lightweight, shockproof, durable, and practical

Designed to work with Windows or Mac computers, this external hard drive makes backup a snap just drag and drop. Reformatting may be required for Mac

Enjoy long term peace of mind with the included 1 year limited warranty; Interface Speed: 5.0 Gbps (USB 3.0) / 480 Mbps (USB 2.0)