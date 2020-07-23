Solheim Cup 2021: Michelle Wie West named as Team USA vice-captain | Golf News





Michelle Wie included in Team USA’s 2017 Solheim Cup triumph

United States Solheim Cup captain Pat Hurst has named Michelle Wie West as an assistant captain for the 2021 Solheim Cup.

Wie West signs up with Angela Stanford in Hurst’s backroom personnel as the USA effort to gain back the prize, following their 14.5-135 defeat in in 2015’s contest at Gleneagles.

The 30- year-old has actually made 5 Solheim Cup looks, including in every American team in between her launching in 2009 – where she completed unbeaten in her 4 matches – and Team USA’s winning 2017 side.

“Naming Michelle as an assistant captain was an incredibly easy decision for me,” Hurst stated. “She connected to see if she might be included with the team and I rapidly understood that I desired her as among my assistants.

Hurst was a vice-captain at the 2015, 2017 and 2019 Solheim Cups

“She’s out there playing with the younger players, and since I’ve been off the Tour for a while, that’s a crucial asset for me to have, first with Angela and now with Michelle.”

The five-time LPGA Tour winner has actually played a minimal schedule over the previous 2 seasons due to a wrist injury, with Wie West yet to devote to a playing return after bring to life her very first kid in June.

Wie’s last around the world triumph came at the 2018 HSBC Women’s Champions

“When I heard that Pat had been named the captain for Team USA, I immediately knew that I had to be part of her team,” stated Wie West.

“Pat was my POD leader when we played in Germany and Iowa and I learned so much from her leadership and friendship. Those weeks were great opportunities to learn from one of the best players and coaches I know, and to work alongside her is going to be an amazing experience.”

