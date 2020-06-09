Senate Republicans, light emitting diode by South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, are working on a policing reform bill as an incredible number of Americans continue steadily to mourn and protest the recent high-profile deaths of unarmed black people throughout confrontations with police.

Mr Scott is the only black Republican senator.

A GOP bill to address police brutality in the US is “in the works,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Tuesday.

The Republican caucus spent the majority of its weekly lunch on Tuesday hearing Mr Scott walk them through the outline of his proposal, which would provide more federal funding for police departments to buy human body cameras and mandate deescalation and racial bias training, among other provisions.





“I’ve asked… [Mr Scott] to lead a group that’s working on a proposal to permit us to respond to the obvious racial discrimination that individuals have seen on full display on our television screens in the last a couple of weeks and what’s the appropriate response from the government,” Mr McConnell said.

Mr McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, appeared to acknowledge on Tuesday that black people in America still face widespread institutional racism.

“None people have had the experience of becoming an African American in this country and dealing with discrimination, which persists here some 50 years after the 1964 civil rights bill,” Mr McConnell said.

“We’re still wrestling with America’s original sin. And we try to get better, but every now and then it’s perfectly clear, we’re a long way from the finish line.”

Meanwhile, multiple Trump administration officials have insisted that systemic racism no longer plagues American policing.

“I don’t think that the law enforcement system is systemically racist,” Attorney General William Barr said within an interview with the CBS on Sunday.

But he added: “I think we have to recognise that for most of our history, our institutions were explicitly racist.”

While Donald Trump has adopted a mostly militant tone regarding the protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd — and tweeted out a Russia-linked conspiracy theory about one protester on Tuesday — a few Republicans in Congress have expressed a desire to make some federal changes in law enforcement in the US.

Mr Scott’s proposal doesn’t include measures barring police from using no-knock warrants and choke holds on suspects, nonetheless it does require a national registry of officers who have been reported for misconduct.

The administration can also be preparing to roll out an unique its own pair of legislative and executive policing reform proposals, NBC News has reported, though no timetable has been announced.

