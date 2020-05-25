Soldier presents military service flag to his other boss—county sheriff

Many military troopers who at present serve or have served among the many varied United States Armed Forces branches are additionally regulation enforcement officers, bringing with them extremely valued self-discipline and ability units and mindsets suited to a profession working the road beat.

In that context, as we pay homage to those that served within the military and laid down their lives on behalf of our beloved nation, Memorial Day on the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) in Tampa, Florida is commemorated with the confluence of an precise service-flown American flag provided to the sheriff by certainly one of his deputies.

HCSO Deputy Cody Kleiner concurrently serves as a member of the U.S. Army. This Memorial Day morning/mourning he respectfully offered his boss, HCSO Sheriff Chad Chronister, with a U.S. flag whose fibers include the din and legacy born of battle, one which can lick on the sky above the sheriff’s workplace Law Enforcement Memorial in Ybor City, its base of operations.

Per the sheriff’s workplace announcement, “The flag was flown over a fight zone on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter conducting Medevac operations over Iraq in July of 2019. Deputy Kleiner served because the helicopter pilot. During that mission, a military service member’s life was saved.

“To honor his fellow service members who didn’t make it house and to thank his fellow deputies who’re additionally devoted to serving each their group and their nation, Deputy Kleiner wished to reward the flag to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office District III Office the place he works.

“We are thankful for the sacrifices of all of our service members, especially those who gave their lives for our freedom. I’m so proud to say that we have several deputies like Deputy Kleiner who are both local law enforcement officers and military members. They are truly dedicated to a life of service.”

To all these brave warriors who laid down their lives within the identify of nation, hats off to you. To those that proceed to serve within the military and/or regulation enforcement, we stand with you.

This piece was written by Stephen Owsinski on May 25, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

