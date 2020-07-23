Soldier heavily wounded in Amenia’s Tavush ‘dies in hospital’ – Armenian News

An Armenian private who sustained heavy wounds in last week’s cross-border clashes with Azerbaijan, has died in hospital, Defense Ministry Spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan says on Facebook.

Artur B. Muradyan, 19, was hospitalized in a critical condition after being hit in gunfire in a north-eastern military outpost (Tavus region). Despite doctor’s efforts to save the serviceman’s life, he succumbed to the wounds on Thursday.

The Ministry of Defense has extended its deep condolences and solidarity to Muradyan’s family, friends and fellow servicemen.