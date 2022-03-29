On March 28, the Earth will be hit by a solar storm, according to NASA. The solar storm will cause strong auroras in the northern poles that will reach mid-latitudes. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Earth’s atmosphere is about to be hit by a solar storm on March 28, which will create large and beautiful auroras in the northern poles. While the exact moment of the solar storm’s arrival on Earth is unknown, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted that it would occur around the early hours of ET.

Solar storms are created when huge jets of highly charged particles escape from the sun’s surface and are blasted out into space. The aurora borealis and aurora australis, also known as the northern and southern lights, occurs when the Earth’s magnetic field interacts with solar particles at the northern and southern poles, according to NASA. When the solar wind collides with the Earth’s magnetic field, it causes magnetic reconnection, which causes an explosive reaction. This process delivers more energy to the atoms, which is released in the form of a flash of light.

Solar Storm May Disrupt GPS Services

“NASA investigates auroras to get a better understanding of this complex space environment, which can help us forecast and minimize its impacts on communication signals and human technologies,” according to the agency. Tamitha Skov, a space weather physicist, showed that the time of the solar storm’s arrival on Earth, as predicted by NASA and NOAA, changes by several hours. She also stated that, regardless of the differences in projections, the auroras will reach mid-latitudes, and that GPS and high-frequency radio communications may have malfunctions on the day-side during the phenomena.