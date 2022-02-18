SpaceX recently confirmed that a solar storm had gone ahead and disabled around 40 of the 49 satellites that were launched under StarLink. The company further stated that the satellites had been launched on the 3rd of February from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. At the same time, there were also reports of a geomagnetic storm which was listed under the US Space Weather Prediction Center. The center had warned that a major burst of solar plasma gas and electromagnetic radiation from the surface of the sun would definitely reach the atmosphere of the Earth.

A Solar Storm Can Definitely Affect Modern Technology

SpaceX further mentioned that this solar storm greatly enhanced the atmospheric density around the low orbit of the satellites. This went on to create friction that further disabled around 40 of the satellites. Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist from Harvard-Smithsonian, also mentioned that this incident was believed to be the largest collective loss of satellites from a single geomagnetic event.

Scientists have sent out warnings that a solar storm could definitely affect life on Earth at any moment. These outbursts coming from the sun, which would eject energy in the form of plasma gas and magnetic fields are definitely quite unpredictable and difficult to prepare for. Research further shows that Earth has been hit by a very destructive storm every single century. In the past, the storms were mostly colorful light shows but modern technology does seem to be affected heavily.

It has been reported that when an intense geomagnetic solar storm hit our planet in September 1859, most of the telegraph systems across Europe and North America broke down. Some of the operators also reported having received multiple electric shocks. A storm in March 1989 also led to major power cuts in Quebec, Canada.