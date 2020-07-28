Solar panel production volumes grow by around 36% in Armenia – Panorama

5,779 systems of photovoltaic panels have actually been made in Armenia in January-May 2020, according to the information launched by the National Statistical Service (NSS).

As the recently launched information recommend, the production volumes grew by 35.6% to compare to the volumes produced in the very same duration of the previous year. According to the source, 837 systems out of the overall number were produced in May.

NSS information next show that in January-May 2020, an overall of 6.8 million kilowatt- hours of electrical energy were produced in Armenia’s solar energy plants, increasing by 41.7% to compare to the very same duration of 2019.