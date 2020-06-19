Solar Eclipse on June 21: When Are the Next Lunar, Solar Eclipses in 2020

India and many other regions will undoubtedly be able to witness a “ring of fire” in the sky on June 21 as the first solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) of 2020 will undoubtedly be upon us. It will undoubtedly be an annular solar eclipse that is where the phrase ‘ring of fire’ comes from. It will start at 9:15am IST and reach its peak at 12:10pm IST. The June 21 annular solar eclipse will be visible from parts of Asia, Africa, Europe, Australia, and undoubtedly, India. Additionally, there are three more eclipse that will occur in 2020 including two lunar eclipses and one more solar eclipse.

Solar eclipse June 2020

An annular solar eclipse does occur when the Moon is farthest from the Earth, but still between the Earth and the Sun, and blocks the majority of the Sun. At some point all through the eclipse, the Moon will be perfectly aligned in the centre of the Sun, placing the antumbra shadow of the Moon on the Earth and revealing a circle of brightness or “ring of fire” or annular shape (ring shape) of the Sun for people to witness.

According to data by NASA, the Moon will block 99.4 per cent of the Sun at its peak and will be visible from Northern India.

According to TimeandDate, the annular solar eclipse of June 21 will be visible from areas of Africa including Central African Republic, Congo, Ethiopia, South of Pakistan, and Northern India, along with China. It will start at 9:15am IST and certainly will reach its peak at 12:10pm IST. It will end in about 3 hours at 3:04pm. The annular solar eclipse will undoubtedly be visible without the equipment, nonetheless it is recommended to make use of some kind of eye protection.

There are three more eclipse that will happen in 2020.

July 4-5, 2020 Lunar Eclipse

A penumbral lunar eclipse will take place on July 4-5. A penumbral lunar eclipse (Upchaya Chandra Grahan) occurs when the Earth blocks a few of the Sun’s light from directly reaching the Moon and the outer section of the Earth’s shadow, called the ‘penumbra’, covers all or section of the Moon. It might be mistaken as a full Moon as it is harder to identify.

The July 4-5 penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible from South/West Europe, a lot of North America, South America, Pacific, a lot of Africa Atlantic, and Antarctica. It begins at 11:07pm EDT on July 4 (8:37am IST, July 5) and leave the penumbra at 1:52am EDT on July 5 (9:22pm IST, July 5). It will never be visible from India.

November 29-30, 2020 Lunar Eclipse

Another penumbral lunar eclipse will occur on November 29-30. It will undoubtedly be visible from much of Europe, much of Asia, North America, South America, Australia, and some other regions. The eclipse will start at 1:32am EDT (11:02am IST) on November 30 and end at 5:53am EDT (3:23pm IST) on November 30. It will not be visible from India.

November 29-30, 2020 Solar Eclipse

On December 14, the last total solar eclipse of 2020 will occur, and the Moon can come between the Earth and Sun, casting its darkest shadow – the umbra – on the Earth. As the name suggests, the Moon will cover the entire disk of the Sun. The total solar eclipse will be visible from Chile, some areas of Argentina, some regions in South America, South-west Africa, and Antarctica. It begins at 7:03pm IST and end at 9:43pm IST. It will never be visible from India.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the most useful affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can sign up to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or perhaps hit the play button below.