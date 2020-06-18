Solar eclipse 2020: When and where to see the annular eclipse

“Annular eclipses are similar to total eclipses in that the moon, Earth and sun are aligned so that the moon moves directly before the Sun as viewed from Earth,” said Alex Young, associate director for science in the heliophysics science division at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

“But a total eclipse doesn’t happen, that is the moon does not completely stop the visible disk of the sun because the moon is farther away and so its apparent size in the sky is [slightly] smaller than the sun. This ensures that a tiny ring of annulus of the solar disk is visible around the moon.”

Solar eclipses occur about a couple of weeks before or after a lunar eclipse, Young said. There was a lunar eclipse on June 5 and the next one does occur on July 5.

The annular eclipse will begin at 12:47 a.m. ET (4:47 UTC) on June 21 and cross a skinny path that starts at sunrise in Africa and sooner or later moves across to China before ending at sunset over the Pacific Ocean. It will peak at 2:40 a.m. ET (6:40 UTC) and end around 4:32 a.m. ET (8:32 UTC).

The partial eclipse begins at 11:45 p.m. ET (3:45 UTC) on June 20 and end at 5:34 a.m. ET (9:34 UTC) on June 21

Check TimeandDate.com for more specific timing in your area.

It will undoubtedly be visible over central Africa, the southern Arabian Peninsula, Pakistan, Northern India and South Central China, Young said. A partial eclipse will be seen over most of Asia, Africa, South and East Europe, northern Australia and parts of the Pacific and Indian Oceans, he added.

And of course, this really is weather permitting, so hopefully the skies will be clear.

The entire eclipse will last about 3.75 hours, but the duration as it passes over individual locations will equal to around one minute and a half. During the peak, that will actually shorten to just over 30 seconds.

How to watch

Although this isn’t a complete solar eclipse, you still need to watch the eclipse using safety measures.

“Because the Sun is so incredibly bright, it is still too bright to look at with unprotected eyes,” Young said. “You need safe solar viewing glasses or special filters for use with telescopes or binoculars.”

Any glimpse of the sun’s brightness is not only uncomfortable — it’s dangerous. Looking directly at the powerful brightness of the sun can cause damage to the retina, the light-sensitive section of the eye. Even the smallest quantity of exposure could cause blurry vision or temporary blindness. The problem is, you won’t know whether it’s temporary at first.

Whether you use the cardboard eclipse glasses or perhaps a handheld card with just one rectangular view, the most significant feature is the filter. Make sure your eclipse glasses meet the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard. Eclipse glasses can be worn over regular eyeglasses.

To test for safety, the only thing you are able to see via a safe solar filter is the sun itself. If you look over and the sun is too bright, out of focus or surrounded with a murky haze, or when you can see such things as ordinary household lights, the glasses are not safe.

If you’re tempted to reuse eclipse glasses which can be three years or older, these were made before the international safety standard was in place and come with a warning that says you can not look through them for a lot more than three minutes at any given time. These ought to be discarded, according to the American Astronomical Society.

Safety first

If you plan on watching the eclipse via a camera, a telescope or binoculars, obtain a solar filter to put on the end of the lens. But do not wear eclipse glasses while looking through these. The concentrated light will go through the filters and cause injury to your eyes.

Here are safety tips to remember, according to the American Astronomical Society: