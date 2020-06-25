Solar Eclipse 2020 on June 21: When Are the Next Lunar, Solar Eclipses in 2020

India and several other regions can witness a “ring of fire” in the sky on June 21 as the first solar eclipse (surya grahan in Hindi) of 2020 will be upon us. It will be an annular solar eclipse this is where the phrase ‘ring of fire’ originates from. It begins at 9:15am IST and reach its peak at 12:10pm IST. The June 21 annular solar eclipse will be visible from areas of Asia, Africa, Europe, Australia, and of course, India. Additionally, you can find three more eclipse that may occur in 2020 including two lunar eclipses and something more solar eclipse.

Solar eclipse June 2020

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is farthest from the Earth, but nevertheless between the Earth and the Sun, and blocks most of the Sun. At some point during the eclipse, the Moon will undoubtedly be perfectly aligned in the centre of the Sun, placing the antumbra shadow of the Moon on the Earth and revealing a circle of brightness or “ring of fire” or annular shape (ring shape) of the Sun for us to witness.

According to data by NASA, the Moon will block 99.4 percent of the Sun at its peak and you will be visible from Northern India.

Solar eclipse time

According to TimeandDate, the annular solar eclipse of June 21 will be visible from parts of Africa including Central African Republic, Congo, Ethiopia, South of Pakistan, and Northern India, as well as China. It begins at 9:15am IST and will reach its peak at 12:10pm IST. It will end in about 3 hours at 3:04pm. The annular solar eclipse will be visible without any equipment, but it is preferred to use some sort of eye protection.

There are three more eclipse that may happen in 2020.

July 4-5, 2020 Lunar Eclipse

A penumbral lunar eclipse will need place on July 4-5. A penumbral lunar eclipse (Upchaya Chandra Grahan) does occur when the Earth blocks some of the Sun’s light from directly reaching the Moon and the outer part of the Earth’s shadow, called the ‘penumbra’, covers all or part of the Moon. It is sometimes mistaken as the full Moon because it is harder to spot.

The July 4-5 penumbral lunar eclipse will undoubtedly be visible from South/West Europe, a lot of North America, South America, Pacific, a lot of Africa Atlantic, and Antarctica. It begins at 11:07pm EDT on July 4 (8:37am IST, July 5) and leave the penumbra at 1:52am EDT on July 5 (9:22pm IST, July 5). It won’t be visible from India.

November 29-30, 2020 Lunar Eclipse

Another penumbral lunar eclipse will occur on November 29-30. It will be visible from much of Europe, much of Asia, North America, South America, Australia, and a few other regions. The eclipse will start at 1:32am EDT (11:02am IST) on November 30 and end at 5:53am EDT (3:23pm IST) on November 30. It will not be visible from India.

December 14, 2020 Solar Eclipse

On December 14, the last total solar eclipse of 2020 will occur, and the Moon will come between the Earth and Sun, casting its darkest shadow – the umbra – on the Earth. As the name suggests, the Moon will take care of the entire disk of the Sun. The total solar eclipse will be visible from Chile, some parts of Argentina, some regions in South America, South-west Africa, and Antarctica. It will start at 7:03pm IST and end at 9:43pm IST. It will not be visible from India.

