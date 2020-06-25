Solar Eclipse 2020: How to Watch Surya Grahan Live Online, India Timings, More

The first solar eclipse (surya grahan) of 2020 will undoubtedly be gracing the skies on June 21 i.e. tomorrow. Instead of a far more majestic total solar eclipse, it is going to be an annular solar eclipse that will appear as a “ring of fire” in the sky. This phenomenon will be visible from India, other parts of Asia, Africa, Europe, and Australia. The partial solar eclipse begins at 9:15am IST tomorrow, and it’ll attain its maximum kind of an annular eclipse at 12:10pm IST. Read on to learn more on solar eclipse 2020, where it will likely be visible, and and how to watch it live online.

What is an annular solar eclipse?

To put it simply, a solar eclipse does occur when the Moon comes between your Earth and the Sun. During an annular solar eclipse, the Moon is farthest from Earth, having its apparent diameter at that distance insufficient to completely block the Sun. Instead, it blocks much of Sun and places its antumbra shadow on the Earth, leaving a circle of brightness. During this phase of the solar eclipse, an annular shape (ring-shape) is formed around the Moon, hence people on Earth can see a “ring of fire” being formed in the sky.

This is unlike the sum total solar eclipse in which the Moon comes between your Sun and Earth and shows the darkest section of its shadow (umbra) on our planet. The total eclipse is often very nearly as dark as night, while you’ll notice some amount of light in the case of the annular solar eclipse.

Solar eclipse 2020 time

According to TimeandDate.com, the annular phase of the upcoming solar eclipse will be visible from elements of Africa like the Central African Republic, Congo, and Ethiopia; south of Pakistan and northern India, as well as China.

The annular solar eclipse on June 21 begins off as a partial eclipse at 9:15am IST and certainly will attain its maximum form at 12:10p IST. By 3:04pm, the annular solar eclipse will end.

How to watch June solar eclipse live online

If you’re residing in one of many locations where in fact the annular solar eclipse will undoubtedly be visible on June 21, you can venture out to feel the ring of fire effect with your own eyes. It is very important to simply take eye protection into consideration as you’re watching the eclipse live. Space enthusiasts also can watch the big event live on the web. Popular channels such as TimeandDate and Slooh will be streaming it survive their YouTube. You also can follow the road of the eclipse utilizing the NASA tracker.

Next annular solar eclipse

After June 2020’s solar eclipse, the following ring of fire will occur in June 2021. However, a total solar eclipse will cross South America later this year.

