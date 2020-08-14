Solar Charger Mount Compatible with Ring Video Doorbell 1 – Continuous Charging for Maximum Efficiency (White)



The Wasserstein solar charger mount specially designed for Ring Video Doorbell 1 can significantly prolong the battery life of your doorbell and eliminate downtime due to charging if placed in maximum sunlight exposure. It is made of high-grade, rugged materials which help it withstand harsh elements and eliminates cable mess. The charging speed when in direct sunlight is approximately 1% Every 2 hours. In partial sunlight, It is approximately 1% Every 5 hours.

The Wasserstein Solar Charger Mount is a secure mounting option for your Ring Video Doorbell 1 which comes with built-in solar panels. With just a few hours of direct sunlight exposure, your video doorbell will stay charged around the clock.

✔ High-efficiency photovoltaic cells

✔ Weather-resistant

✔ Eliminates cable mess

✔ Easy installation

✔ Requires direct sunlight

Experience uninterrupted charging even in low light winter months. The photovoltaic cells built in our solar charger mount help juice up your Ring Video Doorbell 1 with just a few hours of sunlight exposure. The charging speed when in direct sunlight is approximately 1% every 2 hours. In partial sunlight, it is approximately 1% every 5 hours.

Effortless Charging

No more downtime for your Ring Video Doorbell 1. Our Solar Charger Mount, if placed in maximum sunlight exposure, can significantly prolong the battery life of your video doorbell and eliminate downtime completely.

No Cable Mess

The Wasserstein Solar Charger Mount eliminates messy cable or hardwired installation through attaching the micro-USB cable that comes with our charger mount at the back of your Ring Video Doorbell 1.

100% Weatherproof Design

We’re all about making sure that your charging experience is safe and hassle-free. Our Solar Charger Mount is made of weather-resistant materials making it perfect for outdoor use. Even during rainy seasons, you’ll not end up with a short-circuited device which may lead to expensive repairs.

Compatible with Ring Video Doorbell

✓

Compatible with Ring Video Doorbell 2

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Compatible with Ring Video Doorbell Pro

✓

✓

Compatible with Ring Spotlight Cam Battery

✓

✓

Compatible with Ring Stick Up Cam Battery

✓

✔ charging convenience – The Wasserstein solar charger mount specially designed for ring video doorbell 1 provides charging convenience to your video doorbell. Our solar charger, If placed in maximum sunlight exposure, can significantly prolong the battery life of your ring doorbell and eliminate doorbell downtime Due to charging.

✔ BUILT TO LAST – Our Solar Charger Mount is made of high-grade, rugged materials which help it withstand harsh elements. The charger mount eliminates messy cable or hardwired installation through connecting the hardwiring at the back of the doorbell.

✔ Product specifications – The charging speed When in direct sunlight is approximately 1% Every 2 hours. In partial sunlight, It is approximately 1% Every 5 hours.

✔ Wasserstein 3 months – if any of our products fail to meet your expectations, please get in touch with US and we will try to resolve the issue. If we can’t Resolve the problem to your satisfaction, you will get a full refund or replacement – No questions asked.