Sol Wisenberg says Flynn case judge may be trying to force pardon out of Trump with unusual orders

OBAMA KNEW DETAILS OF FLYNN CASE, SHOCKING TOP DOJ OFFICIAL, DOCS SHOW

“That editorial was written before Judge Sullivan did what he did tonight, which is even more shocking,” Wisenberg mentioned. “He appointed former federal judge John Gleeson to be the amicus, the one-person amicus on that problem of what he ought to do with the movement to dismiss.

“But he [Sullivan] also asked Judge Gleeson to look at whether or not Michael Flynn should be held in contempt, presumably because he perjured himself when he said he was guilty for lying to the government. That’s really, really shocking.”

Despite the unusual transfer by Sullivan, Wisenberg mentioned that the judge will ultimately have to honor the DOJ’s request.

“The D.C. Circuit, which governs Judge Sullivan, made it very clear you cannot refute if the government wants to dismiss a case,” he mentioned. “The district courtroom can’t refuse to accomplish that as a result of he does not like the federal government’s idea, as a result of he thinks the governor of the federal government ought to proceed the case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wisenberg additionally put forth that Sullivan is trying to force President Trump to pardon Flynn earlier than the case is distributed with.

“I believe Judge Sullivan is trying, basically, to force Donald Trump to issue a pardon if he wants Mike Flynn to go free. And that’s not right,” Wisenberg mentioned. “[Attorney General] Bill Barr has given his reason for why the case should be dismissed. He’s the executive branch. He represents the executive branch in the courts, and he is allowed to do that.”

Fox News’ Gregg Re contributed to this report.