Sol Campbell says the Black Lives Matter movement has seen a “ripple-effect” of change throughout the world.

The death of George Floyd at the hands of the authorities in Minnesota has sparked a worldwide push for racial equality, which includes been echoed by all Premier League clubs and players since football’s resumption.

Campbell hopes the movement can lead to something tangible, rather than fading away, but feels this time around “it’s different”.

The former Arsenal, Tottenham and England defender exclusively told Sky Sports News: “I just hope it continues, it continues in to the boardrooms, in every sorts of boardrooms, the media boardrooms, the football boardrooms, the government.

“People have to keep on the conversation and contains to go to another level for real change to happen, and it has to be consistent.

“It has to be well-planned, and it has to be a collaboration. Everybody has to be around the dining table.

“I hope there is certainly proper progress and I really hope people listen, I hope people will actually go on board rather than go back to their old ways of thinking once it’s all over.

“That’s my worry that individuals will forget. Start some schemes, start some initiatives and then it just fades away and everybody slots into the same manner again.

“I hope it’s not that. I feel it’s different because there’s a lot of people talking about it.”

‘England players changing face of football’

Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling have reached the forefront of positive change within football and society

Campbell praised the new generation of England footballers for using their high-profile platforms to change the facial skin of football during the coronavirus pandemic.

Whether it’s Raheem Sterling and Trent Alexander-Arnold speaking out on Black Lives Matter, Marcus Rashford lobbying the federal government on free school meals or Jordan Henderson raising funds for the NHS, Campbell believes a powerful message has been sent out through the duration of society.

The two-time Premier League winner said: “They’ve all used their platform in this fantastic way. That’s what it’s about, be positive and folks will be definitely changed.

“These guys have been doing this many wonderful things in this lockdown period, the way in which things are and how they want to change the facial skin of football.

“Hats off to those guys, I commend them and really, they’re fantastic and they just have to continue.”

‘Encouragement key for future black coaches’

Campbell, who currently manages Southend and harbours hopes of managing at the highest level one day, hopes the positive change may also lead to more management opportunities for black candidates going forward.

Currently you can find just six managers across England’s 91 Premier League and EFL clubs from the BAME back ground, which has light emitting diode to requires English football to address the lack of black representation in positions of power.

The 45-year-old believes not merely is a clear pathway required for players to consider management in their post-playing career but a gentle nudge in the right direction.

“Ask them, ‘have you thought about going into coaching and being a manager? I think you might be good at that. I’ll support you,'” Campbell said.

“That’s things you need, people actually saying, ‘go for it! You can do it! Why maybe not? Have a go’.

“‘You never know, if you work hard, this club might give you a chance to whatever? I’m putting a good word in for you’. That kind of stuff. It comes from encouragement. Encouragement is key.”

