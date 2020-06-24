Sol Campbell: England players changing face of football | Football News





Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling are at the forefront of positive change within football and society

Sol Campbell has praised the brand new generation of England footballers for employing their high-profile platforms to change the face of football throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Whether it is Raheem Sterling and Trent Alexander-Arnold speaking from Black Lives Matter, Marcus Rashford lobbying the government on free school meals or Jordan Henderson raising funds for the NHS, Campbell believes a robust message has being sent throughout society.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, Premier League winner Campbell said: “They’ve all used their platform in this fantastic way. That’s what it’s exactly about, be positive and folks will be absolutely changed.

“These guys have been doing this many wonderful things in this lockdown period, the way in which things are and how they want to change the face of football.

“Hats off to those guys, I commend them and really, they’re fantastic and they just have to continue.”

‘Encouragement key for future black coaches’

Campbell, who currently manages Southend and harbours hopes of managing at the highest level one day, hopes the positive change may also lead to more management opportunities for black candidates in the years ahead.

Currently there are just six managers across England’s 91 Premier League and EFL clubs from a BAME background, that has led to requires English football to address the shortage of black representation in positions of power.

The 45-year-old believes not merely is a clear pathway required for players to take into account management within their post-playing career but a gentle nudge in the best direction.

“Ask them, ‘have you thought about going into coaching and being a manager? I think you might be good at that. I’ll support you,'” Campbell said.

“That’s what you need, people actually saying, ‘go because of it! You can perform it! Why not? Have a go’.

“‘You never know, if you work hard, this club might give you a chance to whatever? I’m putting a good word in for you’. That kind of stuff. It comes from encouragement. Encouragement is key.”

‘Black Lives Movement has to keep going’

Campbell also believes the Black Lives Matter campaign following a killing of George Floyd has seen a ‘ripple-effect’ of change across the globe

However, the former Arsenal, Tottenham and England defender believes the movement needs to result in something tangible – or faces the threat of just fading away.

Campbell said: “I just hope it continues, it continues into the boardrooms, in all sorts of boardrooms, the media boardrooms, the football boardrooms, the government.

“People need certainly to continue the conversation and possesses to go to yet another level for real change to happen, and possesses to be consistent.

“It needs to be well orchestrated, and it has to be always a collaboration. Everybody has to be around the dining table.

“I hope there is certainly proper progress and I am hoping people listen, I hope people will actually go on board and never go back to their old ways of thinking once it’s all over.

“That’s my worry that people will forget. Start some schemes, start some initiatives and then it just fades away and everybody slots into the same way again.”

