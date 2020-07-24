Sohail Khan claims five-for on first day of Pakistan Test warm-up | Cricket News





Veteran Pakistan seamer Sohail Khan made easy work of Pakistan’s top-order batsmen

Pakistan’s leading batsmen fluffed their lines on the opening day of their last intra-squad warm-up video game prior to the first Test versus England at Emirates Old Trafford next month.

Experienced rate bowler Sohail Khan took 5-37, dismissing Abid Ali, Shan Masood and skipper Azhar Ali inexpensively as Team Green were bowled out for 113 at the Incora County Ground in Derby.

Only 3 batsmen reached double figures, most especially Babar Azam, who scored 32 from 77 balls, and in reply Team White were 88 -3 from 34 overs at the close.

1st Test: August 5-9, Emirates Old Trafford

second Test: August 13-17, The Ageas Bowl

3rd Test, Augus: 21-25, The Ageas Bowl

And, on such a hard day for batsmen, there was even more fret for the travelers when opener Imam- ul-Haq was struck on the left hand by a ball from Naseem Shah and was required to retire hurt on 19.

Unless there are injuries to the bowlers, Pakistan’s attack at Manchester is most likely to be Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Khan and legspinner Yasir Shah, however Sohail has actually definitely provided the selectors something to chew on.

After Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss for Team White and chosen to bowl first on the exact same pitch utilized for the first warm-up match, the 36- year-old blew away the leading order in a disciplined opening spell from the City End.

He was rewarded for preserving a complete length which permitted the ball to swing, however there were enigma over some of the shots on reveal as 3 wickets fell in the first 11 overs.

Abid would have been trying to find time in the middle after a blow to the head in the previous warm-up video game avoided him from batting in the 2nd innings, however he made just one prior to he was drawn into edging a drive in Sohail’s 2nd over.

Masood endured a dropped catch at 3rd slip off Imran Khan however stopped working to make the most of his reprieve, out lbw to a full-length ball that swung in late and captured him on the crease.

Azhar made a century in the previous video game however another swinging shipment from Sohail beat his forward push, although his response recommended he believed he had actually got outside the line.

A spectacular catch at 2nd slip represented Asad Shafiq and although Azam looked set for a considerable innings, he entered the 3rd over after lunch when he edged Imran behind.

Shadab Khan left a huge space in between bat and pad and lost his middle stump and when Mohammad Rizwan missed out on an extensive drive at Faheem Ashraf, the opportunity of publishing a decent rating was fading.

Sohail declared his 5th wicket when Shaheen played throughout a complete length ball, leaving Team Green in requirement of fast wickets to fix some of the damage.

Naseem required by trapping Fakhar Zaman lbw and he had Haider Ali dropped first ball at 2nd slip, although he quickly was up to a loose drive at Masood.

When Ul Haq was rapped on the fingers late by a ball that jumped off a great length, he was not able to continue and headed to the dressing space for ice treatment, with preliminary reports recommending the injury is not severe.

Yasir tempted Iftikhar Ahmed down the pitch prior to bad light ended have fun with Team White just 25 runs behind in a video game that has actually been provided first- class status and is being played to Test- match guidelines.