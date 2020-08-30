Software malfunction to blame for Outdoor Tornado Warning Sirens continuing to sound | News

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A software malfunction is to blame for Tornado Warning sirens continuing to sound after the warning ended.

Officials state sirens in a polygonal location designated within a Tornado Warning location sounded at 12:47 p.m. when the National Weather Service provided theTornado Warning

The NWS then canceled the Tornado Warning at 1:07 p.m.

We know the concern including ourOutdoor Tornado Alert System OEM workers are presently examining the circumstance. We will offer more info as it appears. — Nashville EOC/OEM (@Nashville EOC) August 28, 2020

Officials state the Polygonal Outdoor Tornado Warning Siren System is totally automated and are triggered when the NWS problems aTornado Warning When the NWS ends a Tornado Warning, the system is developed to instantly shut down the sounding sirens.

However, teams found after an evaluation that a radio connection to 3 to 4 sirens in the warning location stopped working to turn the sirens off.

Over the course of that time, the sirens continued sounding for 3 minutes prior to going quiet for 7 minutes and after that sounding once again.

” I hope they get it right, due to the fact that we do depend on …