softeen Mini Fridge with 6 Liters Capacity for Bedroom/Skin Care/Breast-Milk Storage/Medications, Portable Freon-Free Cooler and Warmer, 2 Plugs for Home Outlet and 12V Car Charger

Cooling & Warming – One softeen mini fridge can meet the needs of all the year round as it can refrigerate the foods or drinks to 32℉or warm up to 150℉, you can use it at all seasons for different demands.

Perfect Size for Different Products – With 6 Liters capacity, you can store 8 cans (12 oz) of drinks. Comes with a removable shelf, you also can take it out to store bottled beer or juice or breast milk; and you also can use it to store makeups, foods or medicines.

For Home or Car – Comes with 2 plugs for standard home outlet and 12V car charger, you can use it at home or office, or take it for picnic or road trip, convenient to use anywhere.

Eco-friendly and Mute – Equipped with advanced electronic intelligent semiconductor chip, which is freon – free and environmentally friendly. It keeps the sound at a minimum of 25dB during working, which will not disturb you and your family.

Reliable for use – CE, FCC, ETL, RoHS Certified, and 1 year warranty provided by softeen.