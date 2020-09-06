SoftBank up $4bn on founder’s aggressive US stock options bet

SoftBank is sitting on trading gains of about $4bn after founder Masayoshi Son drove aggressive bets on equity derivatives that helped propel the US stock market to record highs, said people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The high-risk strategy has been built up over the past few months, these people said, with the Japanese conglomerate spending about $4bn on options premiums focused on tech stocks over that time.

Aside from a sharp pullback in equity markets at the end of last week, the huge derivatives bet on selected US stocks has worked, leaving SoftBank with large but as yet unrealised profits. However, a continued fall in the US stock market could eat away at SoftBank’s returns.

SoftBank’s bets have been made at the instruction of Mr Son, who once lost $70bn in the dotcom crash.

The strategy has focused on options related to individual US tech stocks. In total, it has taken on notional exposure of about $30bn using call options — bets on rising stock prices that provide the right to buy stocks at a preset price on future dates. Some of this position has been offset by other contracts bought as hedges.

The trades have been deeply controversial even within SoftBank, according to people close to the discussions….